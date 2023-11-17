Duke vs. Bucknell: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (2-1) and the Bucknell Bison (1-3) take the floor at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The matchup has no set line.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Duke vs. Bucknell Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
- Where: Durham, North Carolina
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Duke Betting Records & Stats
- Duke covered 16 times in 35 games with a spread last season.
- Duke (16-19-0 ATS) covered the spread 45.7% of the time, 0.5% less often than Bucknell (12-14-0) last year.
Duke vs. Bucknell Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Duke
|72.0
|139.5
|63.6
|132.1
|140.1
|Bucknell
|67.5
|139.5
|68.5
|132.1
|137.1
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Duke Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Blue Devils put up only 3.5 more points per game (72.0) than the Bison gave up (68.5).
- Duke had a 10-8 record against the spread and a 17-2 record overall last season when scoring more than 68.5 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Duke vs. Bucknell Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Duke
|16-19-0
|13-22-0
|Bucknell
|12-14-0
|10-16-0
Duke vs. Bucknell Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Duke
|Bucknell
|16-0
|Home Record
|7-7
|4-6
|Away Record
|3-13
|7-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-7-0
|3-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|76.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|68.8
|68.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.8
|9-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-9-0
|2-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-6-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.