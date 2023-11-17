Friday's game between the Duke Blue Devils (2-1) and Bucknell Bison (1-3) matching up at Cameron Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 81-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Duke, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on November 17.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Duke vs. Bucknell Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Duke vs. Bucknell Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 81, Bucknell 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Bucknell

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-22.3)

Duke (-22.3) Computer Predicted Total: 140.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Duke Performance Insights

At 72.0 points scored per game and 63.6 points allowed last season, Duke was 169th in the country on offense and 30th defensively.

The Blue Devils were the 20th-best squad in college basketball in rebounds per game (35.6) and 20th-best in rebounds allowed (27.8) last season.

Last season Duke was ranked 70th in college basketball in assists with 14.6 per game.

With 6.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc last season, the Blue Devils were 237th and 215th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Last season, Duke was 64th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (6.3 per game) and 24th-best in defensive 3-point percentage (30.5%).

Last season, the Blue Devils took 35.3% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 64.7% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 26.2% of the Blue Devils' baskets were 3-pointers, and 73.8% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.