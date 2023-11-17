How to Watch Duke vs. Bucknell on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (2-1) go up against the Bucknell Bison (1-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.
Duke vs. Bucknell Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Miami (FL) vs Georgia (3:30 PM ET | November 17)
- Oklahoma State vs Notre Dame (4:30 PM ET | November 17)
Duke Stats Insights
- The Blue Devils shot 45.2% from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Bison allowed to opponents.
- In games Duke shot higher than 44.1% from the field, it went 14-2 overall.
- The Blue Devils were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bison finished 220th.
- Last year, the Blue Devils recorded just 3.5 more points per game (72) than the Bison allowed (68.5).
- When Duke put up more than 68.5 points last season, it went 17-2.
Duke Home & Away Comparison
- Duke put up 76.7 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Blue Devils surrendered 60.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 68.4.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Duke performed better at home last season, sinking 7.3 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Dartmouth
|W 92-54
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/10/2023
|Arizona
|L 78-73
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/14/2023
|Michigan State
|W 74-65
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/21/2023
|La Salle
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/24/2023
|Southern Indiana
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
