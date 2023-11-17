The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (2-1) go up against the Bucknell Bison (1-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

Duke vs. Bucknell Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ACCN

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils shot 45.2% from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Bison allowed to opponents.

In games Duke shot higher than 44.1% from the field, it went 14-2 overall.

The Blue Devils were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bison finished 220th.

Last year, the Blue Devils recorded just 3.5 more points per game (72) than the Bison allowed (68.5).

When Duke put up more than 68.5 points last season, it went 17-2.

Duke Home & Away Comparison

Duke put up 76.7 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Blue Devils surrendered 60.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 68.4.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Duke performed better at home last season, sinking 7.3 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

