The Davidson Wildcats (1-0) will meet the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Davidson vs. East Tennessee State Game Information

Davidson Top Players (2022-23)

  • Foster Loyer: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Sam Mennenga: 15.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Grant Huffman: 9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Desmond Watson: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • David Skogman: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

East Tennessee State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jordan King: 15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jalen Haynes: 14.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jaden Seymour: 8.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Justice Smith: 7.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Deanthony Tipler: 10.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Davidson vs. East Tennessee State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

East Tennessee State Rank East Tennessee State AVG Davidson AVG Davidson Rank
247th 69.1 Points Scored 69.9 212th
141st 69.0 Points Allowed 68.7 137th
144th 32.3 Rebounds 29.8 288th
83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 6.8 309th
288th 6.3 3pt Made 6.8 237th
249th 12.2 Assists 13.1 169th
235th 12.4 Turnovers 10.4 40th

