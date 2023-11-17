Friday's contest that pits the Davidson Wildcats (2-1) against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-2) at Freedom Hall Civic Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-62 in favor of Davidson, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 17.

The matchup has no line set.

Davidson vs. East Tennessee State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Johnson City, Tennessee Venue: Freedom Hall Civic Center

Davidson vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 74, East Tennessee State 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Davidson vs. East Tennessee State

Computer Predicted Spread: Davidson (-12.2)

Davidson (-12.2) Computer Predicted Total: 135.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Davidson Performance Insights

Davidson averaged 69.9 points per game (212th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while surrendering 68.7 points per contest (137th-ranked).

The Wildcats were 288th in the nation with 29.8 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 265th with 32.3 rebounds allowed per game.

Davidson averaged 13.1 dimes per game, which ranked them 169th in college basketball.

The Wildcats committed 10.4 turnovers per game (40th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 10.9 turnovers per contest (267th-ranked).

The Wildcats made 6.8 treys per game (237th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while sporting a 32.5% three-point percentage (273rd-ranked).

Davidson allowed 6.8 threes per game (128th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 32.5% three-point percentage (103rd-ranked).

Davidson attempted 34.7 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 62.6% of the shots it took (and 72.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 20.8 treys per contest, which were 37.4% of its shots (and 27.5% of the team's buckets).

