The Davidson Wildcats (2-1) take on the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

Davidson vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Davidson Stats Insights

The Wildcats shot 44.3% from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Buccaneers allowed to opponents.

In games Davidson shot better than 43.6% from the field, it went 11-5 overall.

The Buccaneers ranked 144th in rebounding in college basketball, the Wildcats finished 288th.

Last year, the Wildcats put up 69.9 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 69 the Buccaneers gave up.

When Davidson totaled more than 69 points last season, it went 10-5.

Davidson Home & Away Comparison

In home games last year, Davidson scored 0.5 more points per game (71.4) than it did on the road (70.9).

The Wildcats surrendered 68.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 71.3 away from home.

Davidson averaged 7 threes per game both at home and away from home. In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% at home and 34.1% when playing on the road.

