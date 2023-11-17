If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Cumberland County, North Carolina, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Fike High School at Seventy- First High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17

7:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Terry Sanford High School at Southern Alamance High School