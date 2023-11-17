North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Cumberland County, North Carolina, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Fike High School at Seventy- First High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Terry Sanford High School at Southern Alamance High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Graham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
