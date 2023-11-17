Friday's game between the Charlotte 49ers (2-1) and the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-3) at Dale F. Halton Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 87-48 and heavily favors Charlotte to secure the victory. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on November 17.

The 49ers enter this contest on the heels of a 67-51 win against UNC Asheville on Tuesday.

Charlotte vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 87, Gardner-Webb 48

Charlotte Performance Insights (2022-23)

The 49ers' -194 scoring differential last season (outscored by 6.2 points per game) was a result of putting up 62 points per game (243rd in college basketball) while allowing 68.2 per outing (275th in college basketball).

Charlotte put up 66.5 points per game last year in conference contests, which was 4.5 more points per game than its overall average (62).

Offensively the 49ers played better at home last year, putting up 67.1 points per game, compared to 58.1 per game in away games.

When playing at home, Charlotte ceded 1.8 fewer points per game (67.4) than when playing on the road (69.2).

