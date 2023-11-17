This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Catawba County, North Carolina. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Catawba County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

AC Reynolds High School at Hickory High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
  • Location: Hickory, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.