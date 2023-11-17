North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carteret County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Carteret County, North Carolina. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carteret County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Carteret High School at Ocracoke High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Ocracoke, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lenoir High School at Croatan High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Newport, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.