Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Carteret County, North Carolina. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Carteret County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

East Carteret High School at Ocracoke High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 17

5:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Ocracoke, NC

Ocracoke, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lenoir High School at Croatan High School