Want to know how to watch high school football games in Alamance County, North Carolina this week? We have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Alamance County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Southern Alamance High School at Clinton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17

7:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Clinton, NC

Clinton, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Terry Sanford High School at Southern Alamance High School