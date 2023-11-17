North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alamance County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Alamance County, North Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Alamance County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
River Mill Academy at Jordan- Matthews High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Siler City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cornerstone Charter Academy at Clover Garden School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Burlington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.