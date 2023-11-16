The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) will play the Utah Utes (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPNU.

Wake Forest vs. Utah Game Information

Wake Forest Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tyree Appleby: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cameron Hildreth: 12.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Andrew Carr: 10.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Damari Monsanto: 13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Bobi Klintman: 5.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Utah Top Players (2022-23)

  • Branden Carlson: 16.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.0 BLK
  • Rollie Worster: 8.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Marco Anthony: 9.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Lazar Stefanovic: 10.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Gabe Madsen: 11.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Wake Forest vs. Utah Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wake Forest Rank Wake Forest AVG Utah AVG Utah Rank
60th 76.6 Points Scored 68.7 255th
284th 73.8 Points Allowed 63.8 32nd
233rd 31.0 Rebounds 35.8 16th
317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th
18th 9.5 3pt Made 7.3 192nd
143rd 13.5 Assists 14.3 88th
142nd 11.5 Turnovers 11.7 160th

