Thursday's contest between the Utah Utes (2-0) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-1) at TD Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 86-73, heavily favoring Utah to secure the victory. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 16.

The game has no line set.

Wake Forest vs. Utah Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Wake Forest vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah 86, Wake Forest 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Wake Forest vs. Utah

Computer Predicted Spread: Utah (-13.0)

Utah (-13.0) Computer Predicted Total: 159.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wake Forest Performance Insights

Wake Forest was 60th in college basketball in points scored (76.6 per game) and 284th in points conceded (73.8) last season.

The Demon Deacons were 233rd in the country in rebounds per game (31.0) and 270th in rebounds conceded (32.4) last season.

Wake Forest was 143rd in the country in assists (13.5 per game) last year.

Last season, the Demon Deacons were 18th-best in the nation in 3-point makes (9.5 per game), and they ranked No. 62 in 3-point percentage (36.4%).

Defensively, Wake Forest was 290th in the country in 3-pointers conceded per game at 8.2 last year. It was 264th in 3-point percentage allowed at 35.0%.

Last season, Wake Forest took 54.6% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 45.4% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 64.1% of Wake Forest's buckets were 2-pointers, and 35.9% were 3-pointers.

