The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-1) go up against the Utah Utes (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at TD Arena. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Utah vs. Wake Forest matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wake Forest vs. Utah Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Wake Forest vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah Moneyline Wake Forest Moneyline BetMGM Utah (-4.5) 151.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Utah (-4.5) 151.5 -188 +155 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wake Forest vs. Utah Betting Trends (2022-23)

Wake Forest won 16 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 14 times.

The Demon Deacons had an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs last year.

Utah won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Utes games went over the point total nine out of 29 times last season.

Wake Forest Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Wake Forest, based on its national championship odds (+20000), ranks significantly higher (63rd in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (107th).

The implied probability of Wake Forest winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.

