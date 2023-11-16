Thursday's game between the Maryland Terrapins (1-1) and UConn Huskies (1-1) going head to head at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion has a projected final score of 96-78 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Maryland, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET on November 16.

The Huskies dropped their most recent game 92-81 against NC State on Sunday.

The Huskies are coming off of a 92-81 loss to NC State in their last game on Sunday. The Terrapins are coming off of a 114-76 loss to South Carolina in their most recent outing on Sunday. Paige Bueckers recorded 27 points, three rebounds and three assists for the Huskies. Shyanne Sellers scored a team-leading 21 points for the Terrapins in the loss.

UConn vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

UConn vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland 96, UConn 78

UConn Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Huskies' +632 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 17.1 points per game) was a result of putting up 75.9 points per game (27th in college basketball) while allowing 58.8 per outing (46th in college basketball).

UConn's offense was worse in Big East games last season, putting up 73.5 points per contest, compared to its season average of 75.9 PPG.

The Huskies averaged 78.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 72.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.

In home games, UConn surrendered 0.1 fewer points per game (58.3) than when playing on the road (58.4).

Maryland Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Terrapins outscored opponents by 10.4 points per game last season with a +364 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.1 points per game (11th in college basketball) and gave up 68.7 per contest (287th in college basketball).

In conference action, Maryland scored more points (80 per game) than it did overall (79.1) in 2022-23.

At home, the Terrapins scored 82.6 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 76.

At home, Maryland conceded 70.1 points per game last season. On the road, it allowed 65.7.

