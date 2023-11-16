Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Lee County, North Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lee County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Grace Christian School at Greensboro Day School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16

6:00 PM ET on November 16 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Lee Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16

7:00 PM ET on November 16 Location: Sanford, NC

Sanford, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Lee County High School at Chatham Central High School