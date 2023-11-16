North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Johnston County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school football games in Johnston County, North Carolina this week? We have the information here.
Johnston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
New Bern High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Clayton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Clayton High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
