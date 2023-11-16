Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Harnett County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Harnett County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gospel Light Christian High School at North Hills Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16

6:00 PM ET on November 16 Location: Salisbury, NC

Salisbury, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Gospel Light Christian High School at Salem Baptist Christian School