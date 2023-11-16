The Duke Blue Devils (3-0) aim to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Davidson Wildcats (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

TV: ACC Network X

Davidson vs. Duke 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats scored 11.3 more points per game last year (62.3) than the Blue Devils gave up to opponents (51.0).

When Davidson gave up fewer than 63.6 points last season, it went 9-4.

Last year, the Blue Devils scored 63.6 points per game, which equals what the Wildcats allowed.

Duke had a 14-0 record last season when putting up more than 63.6 points.

The Blue Devils shot 38.9% from the field last season, 9.3 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

The Wildcats' 39.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.8 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils gave up to their opponents (37.6%).

