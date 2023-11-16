Looking for how to watch high school football games in Craven County, North Carolina this week? We've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Craven County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

New Bern High School at Cleveland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16

7:00 PM ET on November 16 Location: Clayton, NC

Clayton, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

J.H. Rose High School at Havelock High School