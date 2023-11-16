The Bellarmine Knights and the Louisville Cardinals take the court in one of two games on the college basketball slate on Thursday that feature ASUN teams.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

ASUN Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Georgia Southern Eagles at Jacksonville Dolphins 6:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Bellarmine Knights at Louisville Cardinals 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 ACC Network Extra

Follow ASUN games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!