Wednesday's contest at Carmichael Arena has the North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) squaring off against the Hampton Pirates (0-1) at 11:00 AM ET (on November 15). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 79-56 win as our model heavily favors North Carolina.

The Tar Heels took care of business in their most recent outing 74-70 against Davidson on Sunday.

North Carolina vs. Hampton Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

North Carolina vs. Hampton Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 79, Hampton 56

Other ACC Predictions

North Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tar Heels outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game last season, with a +301 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.9 points per game (101st in college basketball) and gave up 59.8 per contest (63rd in college basketball).

With 64.5 points per game in ACC action, North Carolina tallied 4.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (68.9 PPG).

Offensively the Tar Heels fared better in home games last season, averaging 73.7 points per game, compared to 64.6 per game away from home.

North Carolina surrendered 54.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 65.2 away from home.

