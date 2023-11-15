How to Watch the NC State vs. Elon Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The NC State Wolfpack (2-0) face the Elon Phoenix (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ACC Games
NC State vs. Elon 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Phoenix's 58.1 points per game last year were only 4.5 fewer points than the 62.6 the Wolfpack gave up to opponents.
- Elon had a 9-14 record last season when giving up fewer than 70.8 points.
- Last year, the Wolfpack recorded 70.8 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 63.7 the Phoenix allowed.
- When NC State put up more than 63.7 points last season, it went 16-3.
- The Wolfpack shot 43.6% from the field last season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 49.3% the Phoenix allowed to opponents.
- The Phoenix shot at a 43.1% clip from the field last season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Wolfpack averaged.
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Charlotte
|W 84-43
|Reynolds Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|UConn
|W 92-81
|Reynolds Coliseum
|11/15/2023
|Elon
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|Rhode Island
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
|11/23/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
