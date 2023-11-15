You can find player prop bet odds for Domantas Sabonis, Anthony Davis and others on the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers ahead of their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena.

Kings vs. Lakers Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Kings vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST
17.5 (Over: -102) 12.5 (Over: -105) 6.5 (Over: -133)
  • Sabonis' 17.7 points per game average is 0.2 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.
  • His per-game rebound average of 15 is 2.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (12.5).
  • Sabonis has averaged 5.7 assists per game, 0.8 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Keegan Murray Props

PTS REB 3PM
14.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: -120)
  • Keegan Murray is posting 16 points per game, 1.5 more than Wednesday's prop total.
  • He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 6.5.
  • He has made 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Harrison Barnes Props

PTS REB 3PM
9.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: +138)
  • Wednesday's prop bet for Harrison Barnes is 9.5 points, 7.5 fewer than his season average.
  • He has pulled down 3.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (3.5).
  • Barnes averages two made three-pointers, 0.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST
25.5 (Over: -106) 12.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: +124)
  • Davis is averaging 25.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.2 higher than Wednesday's over/under.
  • He has grabbed 12 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (12.5).
  • Davis has dished out 2.7 assists per game, which is 0.8 less than Wednesday's over/under.

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (Over: -118) 8.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: +158)
  • The 23 points LeBron James has scored per game this season is 0.5 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (23.5).
  • His per-game rebound average of 10.3 is 1.8 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (8.5).
  • James has averaged 7.3 assists per game this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (6.5).
  • James has connected on 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

