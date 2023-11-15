Hurricanes vs. Flyers November 15 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Keep an eye on Sebastian Aho and Travis Sanheim in particular on Wednesday, when the Carolina Hurricanes meet the Philadelphia Flyers at PNC Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET.
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Hurricanes (-250)
- Total: 6
- TV: TNT,Max
Hurricanes Players to Watch
- One of Carolina's leading offensive players this season is Aho, with 13 points (four goals, nine assists) and an average ice time of 15:57 per game.
- Jesperi Kotkaniemi has chipped in with 13 points (six goals, seven assists).
- Martin Necas' 12 points this season are via five goals and seven assists.
- In four games, Pyotr Kochetkov's record is 1-3-0. He has conceded 11 goals (3.11 goals against average) and has racked up 79 saves.
Flyers Players to Watch
- Sanheim is a leading scorer for Philadelphia, with 14 points this season, as he has recorded two goals and 12 assists in 15 games.
- Travis Konecny's 13 points this season, including nine goals and four assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Philadelphia.
- This season, Joel Farabee has six goals and six assists, for a season point total of 12.
- In the crease, Felix Sandstrom has a .000 save percentage (70th in the league), with zero total saves, while giving up zero goals (zero goals against average). He has put together a 0-0-0 record between the posts for Philadelphia this season.
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Stat Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Flyers AVG
|Flyers Rank
|14th
|3.33
|Goals Scored
|3.2
|18th
|17th
|3.27
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|13th
|2nd
|34.3
|Shots
|31.8
|12th
|1st
|26.1
|Shots Allowed
|27.5
|3rd
|9th
|25.45%
|Power Play %
|7.69%
|31st
|18th
|78.18%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.17%
|15th
