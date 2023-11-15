The Carolina Hurricanes (9-6) are heavily favored at home (-275 moneyline odds to win) against the Philadelphia Flyers (7-7-1, +220 moneyline odds). Wednesday's outing starts at 7:30 PM ET from PNC Arena on TNT and Max.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Betting Trends

Carolina's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals eight times.

The Hurricanes have won 69.2% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (9-4).

The Flyers have been an underdog in 11 games this season, with six upset wins (54.5%).

Carolina is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

Philadelphia has not had a game with longer moneyline odds than +220.

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 2-7 3-7-0 6.4 2.7 2.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.7 2.4 7 23.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 6-4 4-6-0 6.3 3.2 3.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 3.2 3.2 3 8.8% Record as ML Favorite 6-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-2 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

