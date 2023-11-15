The Richmond Spiders (1-1) battle the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-2) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Paul Porter Arena. It tips at 11:00 AM ET.

Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Gardner-Webb vs. Richmond 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Spiders' 69 points per game last year were only 2.1 more points than the 66.9 the Runnin' Bulldogs gave up.

Richmond had a 17-7 record last season when giving up fewer than 77 points.

Last year, the Runnin' Bulldogs put up 77 points per game, 15.4 more points than the 61.6 the Spiders gave up.

Gardner-Webb had a 24-2 record last season when scoring more than 61.6 points.

Last season, the Runnin' Bulldogs had a 40.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.2% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Spiders' opponents knocked down.

The Spiders shot at a 53.8% rate from the field last season, 4.9 percentage points below the 58.7% shooting opponents of the Runnin' Bulldogs averaged.

Gardner-Webb Schedule