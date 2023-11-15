How to Watch the Gardner-Webb vs. Richmond Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Richmond Spiders (1-1) battle the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-2) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Paul Porter Arena. It tips at 11:00 AM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Gardner-Webb vs. Richmond 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Spiders' 69 points per game last year were only 2.1 more points than the 66.9 the Runnin' Bulldogs gave up.
- Richmond had a 17-7 record last season when giving up fewer than 77 points.
- Last year, the Runnin' Bulldogs put up 77 points per game, 15.4 more points than the 61.6 the Spiders gave up.
- Gardner-Webb had a 24-2 record last season when scoring more than 61.6 points.
- Last season, the Runnin' Bulldogs had a 40.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.2% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Spiders' opponents knocked down.
- The Spiders shot at a 53.8% rate from the field last season, 4.9 percentage points below the 58.7% shooting opponents of the Runnin' Bulldogs averaged.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Gardner-Webb Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 102-49
|Carmichael Arena
|11/11/2023
|Elon
|L 90-69
|Paul Porter Arena
|11/15/2023
|Richmond
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Charlotte
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|-
|TD Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.