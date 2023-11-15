Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Forsyth County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School