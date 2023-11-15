The NC State Wolfpack (2-0) square off against the Elon Phoenix (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Elon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network Extra
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Elon vs. NC State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Phoenix put up an average of 58.1 points per game last year, only 4.5 fewer points than the 62.6 the Wolfpack allowed to opponents.
  • Elon had a 9-14 record last season when allowing fewer than 70.8 points.
  • Last year, the Wolfpack put up 70.8 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 63.7 the Phoenix allowed.
  • When NC State scored more than 63.7 points last season, it went 16-3.
  • Last season, the Wolfpack had a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.7% lower than the 49.3% of shots the Phoenix's opponents hit.
  • The Phoenix's 43.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.2 percentage points higher than the Wolfpack had given up to their opponents (37.9%).

Elon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 East Carolina L 68-37 Schar Center
11/11/2023 @ Gardner-Webb W 90-69 Paul Porter Arena
11/15/2023 @ NC State - Reynolds Coliseum
11/18/2023 @ North Carolina - Carmichael Arena
11/22/2023 Bradley - Georgia State Convocation Center

