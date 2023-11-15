Wednesday's contest between the NC State Wolfpack (2-0) and Elon Phoenix (1-1) squaring off at Reynolds Coliseum has a projected final score of 94-47 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored NC State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 15.

The Phoenix's most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 90-69 victory over Gardner-Webb.

Elon vs. NC State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Elon vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 94, Elon 47

Elon Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Phoenix averaged 58.1 points per game last season (309th in college basketball) while allowing 63.7 per contest (163rd in college basketball). They had a -170 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 5.6 points per game.

In conference action, Elon scored fewer points (57 per game) than it did overall (58.1) in 2022-23.

The Phoenix averaged 60.5 points per game at home last season, and 57.2 away.

In 2022-23, Elon gave up 3.7 fewer points per game at home (61.8) than on the road (65.5).

