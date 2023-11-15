The East Carolina Pirates (1-0) face the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

East Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Information

East Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

Brandon Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

RJ Felton: 13.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Jaden Walker: 7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Ezra Ausar: 9.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Javon Small: 15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

South Carolina Upstate Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Gainey: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Trae Broadnax: 11.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Justin Bailey: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Khydarius Smith: 7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

Mysta Goodloe: 6.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

East Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Stat Comparison (2022-23)

East Carolina Rank East Carolina AVG South Carolina Upstate AVG South Carolina Upstate Rank 252nd 68.8 Points Scored 68.7 255th 193rd 70.5 Points Allowed 69.5 156th 74th 33.5 Rebounds 29.2 306th 39th 10.3 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 6.5 274th 169th 13.1 Assists 11.7 289th 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 12.6 258th

