Wednesday's game at Minges Coliseum has the East Carolina Pirates (2-0) squaring off against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 15). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 84-55 win as our model heavily favors East Carolina.

The game has no set line.

East Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Minges Coliseum

East Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

Prediction: East Carolina 84, South Carolina Upstate 55

Spread & Total Prediction for East Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate

Computer Predicted Spread: East Carolina (-29.5)

East Carolina (-29.5) Computer Predicted Total: 139.0

East Carolina Performance Insights

Last year, East Carolina was 252nd in college basketball offensively (68.8 points scored per game) and 193rd on defense (70.5 points allowed).

Last season, the Pirates were 74th in the nation in rebounds (33.5 per game) and 222nd in rebounds allowed (31.8).

Last season East Carolina was ranked 169th in the nation in assists with 13.1 per game.

With 7.5 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 31.6% from downtown last year, the Pirates were 166th and 312th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

East Carolina gave up 6.5 3-pointers per game and conceded 32.9% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 82nd and 118th, respectively, in the country.

The Pirates took 41.6% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 32.4% of their made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempted 58.4% of their shots, with 67.6% of their makes coming from there.

