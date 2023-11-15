How to Watch East Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-2) take on the East Carolina Pirates (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
East Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
East Carolina Stats Insights
- Last season, the Pirates had a 40.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.7% lower than the 43.3% of shots the Spartans' opponents hit.
- East Carolina went 9-2 when it shot better than 43.3% from the field.
- The Spartans ranked 306th in rebounding in college basketball, the Pirates finished 74th.
- Last year, the Pirates scored just 0.7 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Spartans allowed (69.5).
- When East Carolina put up more than 69.5 points last season, it went 12-5.
East Carolina Home & Away Comparison
- At home last season, East Carolina scored 9.2 more points per game (72.2) than it did in away games (63).
- The Pirates surrendered 69.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was five fewer points than they allowed in away games (74.6).
- East Carolina sunk 8.1 treys per game with a 32.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.6 more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged in road games (6.5 threes per game, 28.4% three-point percentage).
East Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Ferrum
|W 91-61
|Minges Coliseum
|11/11/2023
|Campbell
|W 77-63
|Minges Coliseum
|11/15/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|Northeastern
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Minges Coliseum
