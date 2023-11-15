Charlotte vs. Utah Valley November 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Utah Valley Wolverines (2-0) play the Charlotte 49ers (1-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Dale F. Halton Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Charlotte vs. Utah Valley Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Charlotte Top Players (2022-23)
- Aly Khalifa: 11.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Brice Williams: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lu'Cye Patterson: 10.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Montre' Gipson: 7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Igor Milicic Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Utah Valley Top Players (2022-23)
- Aziz Bandaogo: 11.5 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.8 BLK
- Trey Woodbury: 13.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Harmon: 14.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Le'Tre Darthard: 13.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tim Fuller: 6.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
Charlotte vs. Utah Valley Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Charlotte Rank
|Charlotte AVG
|Utah Valley AVG
|Utah Valley Rank
|300th
|66.9
|Points Scored
|77.4
|47th
|18th
|62.6
|Points Allowed
|68.6
|132nd
|351st
|27.7
|Rebounds
|37.8
|2nd
|354th
|5.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.0
|133rd
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|179th
|13.0
|Assists
|16.0
|19th
|20th
|9.7
|Turnovers
|13.2
|304th
