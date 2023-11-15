How to Watch Charlotte vs. Utah Valley on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Charlotte 49ers (1-1) hit the court against the Utah Valley Wolverines (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ESPN+.
Charlotte vs. Utah Valley Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Charlotte Stats Insights
- Last season, the 49ers had a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.3% higher than the 39% of shots the Wolverines' opponents made.
- In games Charlotte shot better than 39% from the field, it went 17-8 overall.
- The 49ers were the 351st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wolverines finished second.
- Last year, the 49ers recorded only 1.7 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Wolverines allowed (68.6).
- When Charlotte put up more than 68.6 points last season, it went 11-2.
Charlotte Home & Away Comparison
- Charlotte put up 70.3 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 64.6 points per contest.
- At home, the 49ers gave up 4.3 fewer points per game (61.4) than in away games (65.7).
- Charlotte averaged 8.1 threes per game with a 38.5% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.8 fewer threes and 0.7% points worse than it averaged in road games (8.9, 39.2%).
Charlotte Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Maine
|W 69-52
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|11/10/2023
|Liberty
|L 71-59
|Spectrum Center
|11/15/2023
|Utah Valley
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|11/19/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Georgia State
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
