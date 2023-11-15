The Charlotte 49ers (1-1) hit the court against the Utah Valley Wolverines (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ESPN+.

Charlotte vs. Utah Valley Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charlotte Stats Insights

  • Last season, the 49ers had a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.3% higher than the 39% of shots the Wolverines' opponents made.
  • In games Charlotte shot better than 39% from the field, it went 17-8 overall.
  • The 49ers were the 351st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wolverines finished second.
  • Last year, the 49ers recorded only 1.7 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Wolverines allowed (68.6).
  • When Charlotte put up more than 68.6 points last season, it went 11-2.

Charlotte Home & Away Comparison

  • Charlotte put up 70.3 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 64.6 points per contest.
  • At home, the 49ers gave up 4.3 fewer points per game (61.4) than in away games (65.7).
  • Charlotte averaged 8.1 threes per game with a 38.5% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.8 fewer threes and 0.7% points worse than it averaged in road games (8.9, 39.2%).

Charlotte Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Maine W 69-52 Dale F. Halton Arena
11/10/2023 Liberty L 71-59 Spectrum Center
11/15/2023 Utah Valley - Dale F. Halton Arena
11/19/2023 George Mason - Flagler Gymnasium
11/25/2023 Georgia State - Dale F. Halton Arena

