At Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, the Boston Celtics (8-2) visit the Philadelphia 76ers (8-2) in a matchup between the top two clubs in the Eastern Conference at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN and NBCS-BOS.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN and NBCS-BOS

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline 76ers Moneyline BetMGM Celtics (-3.5) 223.5 -155 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Celtics (-4) 224 -164 +138 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics' +137 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 119.6 points per game (fifth in the NBA) while giving up 105.9 per contest (fourth in the league).

The 76ers outscore opponents by 9.5 points per game (posting 121.2 points per game, third in league, and conceding 111.7 per contest, 11th in NBA) and have a +95 scoring differential.

These teams average 240.8 points per game between them, 17.3 more than this game's over/under.

Combined, these teams give up 217.6 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Boston has covered seven times in 10 games with a spread this season.

Philadelphia has compiled an 8-2-0 record against the spread this year.

Celtics and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +375 +150 - 76ers +1400 +650 -

