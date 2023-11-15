The Vancouver Canucks (11-3-1) host the New York Islanders (5-6-3, losers of five straight) at Rogers Arena. The contest on Wednesday, November 15 begins at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Canucks have gone 8-1-1 over the last 10 contests, totaling 46 total goals (12 power-play goals on 41 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 29.3%). They have conceded 20 goals to their opponents.

The Islanders' offense has totaled 24 goals over their past 10 outings, while their defense has given up 29 goals. They have had 27 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored five goals (18.5%). They are 3-5-2 over those contests.

Before watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which club we pick to come out on top in Wednesday's action on the ice.

Canucks vs. Islanders Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this contest calls for a final score of Canucks 5, Islanders 1.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-155)

Canucks (-155) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Canucks (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canucks vs Islanders Additional Info

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks have an 11-3-1 record overall, with a -1-1 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.

Vancouver has five points (2-1-1) in the four games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Vancouver finished 1-1-0 in the two games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering two points).

The Canucks have scored at least three goals in 12 games (10-1-1, 21 points).

In the four games when Vancouver has recorded a single power-play goal, it registered seven points after finishing 3-0-1.

In the eight games when it outshot its opponent, Vancouver is 6-1-1 (13 points).

The Canucks have been outshot by opponents in seven games, going 5-2-0 to register 10 points.

Islanders Splits and Trends

The Islanders (5-6-3 overall) have posted a record of -3-3 in games that have gone to OT this season.

New York has earned nine points (3-0-3) in its six games decided by one goal.

This season the Islanders scored only one goal in four games and they've earned two points (1-3-0) in those contests.

New York has two points (1-2-0) in three games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Islanders have scored three or more goals in seven games, earning nine points from those contests.

This season, New York has scored a lone power-play goal in six games and registered five points with a record of 2-3-1.

When outshooting its opponent this season, New York is 2-2-1 (five points).

The Islanders have been outshot by opponents in nine games, going 3-4-2 to register eight points.

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 1st 4.4 Goals Scored 2.36 30th 4th 2.2 Goals Allowed 3.14 14th 27th 29 Shots 31.2 14th 16th 30.5 Shots Allowed 34.7 30th 3rd 31.58% Power Play % 15.79% 24th 18th 78% Penalty Kill % 73.91% 25th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Canucks vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.