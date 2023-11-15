Wednesday's contest at Cassell Coliseum has the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-1) squaring off against the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-1) at 6:00 PM (on November 15). Our computer prediction projects a 71-68 victory for Virginia Tech, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The matchup has no set line.

Campbell vs. Virginia Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Cassell Coliseum

Campbell vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 71, Campbell 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Campbell vs. Virginia Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia Tech (-3.2)

Virginia Tech (-3.2) Computer Predicted Total: 139.5

Campbell Performance Insights

Last season Campbell averaged 69.8 points per game (216th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 68.5 points per contest (127th-ranked).

The Fighting Camels pulled down only 28.3 rebounds per game (24th-worst in college basketball), and allowed 29.4 boards per contest (71st-ranked).

Last year Campbell ranked 237th in college basketball in assists, delivering 12.3 per game.

The Fighting Camels committed 11.3 turnovers per game (122nd-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.8 turnovers per contest (183rd-ranked).

The Fighting Camels made 6.7 three-pointers per game (256th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while sporting a 33.4% three-point percentage (221st-ranked).

With 7.7 treys conceded per game, Campbell ranked 240th in the nation. It allowed a 34.5% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 235th in college basketball.

Campbell took 61.6% two-pointers and 38.4% from three-point land last year. Of the team's buckets, 72.5% were two-pointers and 27.5% were three-pointers.

