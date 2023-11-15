The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-1) take on the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Campbell vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Campbell Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Camels shot at a 46.7% rate from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Hokies averaged.
  • Campbell compiled a 9-7 straight up record in games it shot over 44.6% from the field.
  • The Fighting Camels were the 335th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hokies finished 289th.
  • The Fighting Camels' 69.8 points per game last year were just 0.3 fewer points than the 70.1 the Hokies allowed to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 70.1 points last season, Campbell went 10-4.

Campbell Home & Away Comparison

  • Campbell scored more points at home (69.4 per game) than on the road (68.1) last season.
  • At home, the Fighting Camels gave up 66.2 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than they allowed away (70.9).
  • Campbell drained more 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than away (30.3%).

Campbell Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Navy W 59-48 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/11/2023 @ East Carolina L 77-63 Minges Coliseum
11/15/2023 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum
11/20/2023 North Carolina Central - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/21/2023 Idaho State - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

