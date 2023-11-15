The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-1) take on the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Campbell vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Campbell Stats Insights

The Fighting Camels shot at a 46.7% rate from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Hokies averaged.

Campbell compiled a 9-7 straight up record in games it shot over 44.6% from the field.

The Fighting Camels were the 335th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hokies finished 289th.

The Fighting Camels' 69.8 points per game last year were just 0.3 fewer points than the 70.1 the Hokies allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 70.1 points last season, Campbell went 10-4.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Campbell Home & Away Comparison

Campbell scored more points at home (69.4 per game) than on the road (68.1) last season.

At home, the Fighting Camels gave up 66.2 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than they allowed away (70.9).

Campbell drained more 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than away (30.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Campbell Upcoming Schedule