The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming game against the Philadelphia Flyers is slated for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Brett Pesce light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Brett Pesce score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Pesce stats and insights

Pesce has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Pesce has zero points on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 46 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Pesce recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:38 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:38 Away L 5-2 10/19/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 7-4 10/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 17:22 Away W 6-3 10/15/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 18:28 Away L 6-3 10/14/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:05 Away W 6-5 SO 10/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:11 Home W 5-3

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.