Will Brett Pesce Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 15?
The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming game against the Philadelphia Flyers is slated for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Brett Pesce light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Brett Pesce score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Pesce stats and insights
- Pesce has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Pesce has zero points on the power play.
- He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 46 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Pesce recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:38
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:38
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/19/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Away
|L 7-4
|10/17/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|17:22
|Away
|W 6-3
|10/15/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|18:28
|Away
|L 6-3
|10/14/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|23:05
|Away
|W 6-5 SO
|10/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:11
|Home
|W 5-3
Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
