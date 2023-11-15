Brent Burns and the Carolina Hurricanes will meet the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Looking to wager on Burns' props versus the Flyers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Brent Burns vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs Flyers Game Info

Burns Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Burns has averaged 22:10 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Burns has a goal in three games this year through 15 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Burns has a point in five of 15 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Burns has an assist in three of 15 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Burns has an implied probability of 47.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Burns has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Burns Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 46 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 15 Games 5 6 Points 3 3 Goals 1 3 Assists 2

