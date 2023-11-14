UNC Greensboro vs. Vanderbilt: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The Vanderbilt Commodores (1-1) host the UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-0) at Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. There is no line set for the matchup.
UNC Greensboro vs. Vanderbilt Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Memorial Gymnasium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Spartans Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 12 of UNC Greensboro's games last season went over the point total.
- The Spartans were 13-14-0 against the spread last season.
- UNC Greensboro (13-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 56.2% of the time, 8.1% less often than Vanderbilt (18-14-0) last year.
UNC Greensboro vs. Vanderbilt Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Vanderbilt
|71.9
|144
|71.5
|136
|138.8
|UNC Greensboro
|72.1
|144
|64.5
|136
|133.5
Additional UNC Greensboro Insights & Trends
- The Spartans put up an average of 72.1 points per game last year, just 0.6 more points than the 71.5 the Commodores allowed.
- UNC Greensboro put together a 9-2 ATS record and a 14-0 overall record last season in games it scored more than 71.5 points.
UNC Greensboro vs. Vanderbilt Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Vanderbilt
|18-14-0
|20-12-0
|UNC Greensboro
|13-14-0
|12-15-0
UNC Greensboro vs. Vanderbilt Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Vanderbilt
|UNC Greensboro
|14-6
|Home Record
|11-3
|5-6
|Away Record
|8-6
|7-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-7-0
|8-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-5-0
|71.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.1
|73.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70.5
|8-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-7-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-7-0
