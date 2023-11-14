Tuesday's contest between the Vanderbilt Commodores (1-1) and UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-0) squaring off at Memorial Gymnasium has a projected final score of 77-76 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Vanderbilt, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

UNC Greensboro vs. Vanderbilt Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

UNC Greensboro vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 77, UNC Greensboro 76

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Greensboro vs. Vanderbilt

Computer Predicted Spread: Vanderbilt (-0.8)

Vanderbilt (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 153.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNC Greensboro Performance Insights

With 72.1 points per game on offense, UNC Greensboro was 166th in the nation last season. On defense, it gave up 64.5 points per contest, which ranked 36th in college basketball.

Last year the Spartans averaged 33.5 rebounds per game (74th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 30.1 rebounds per contest (106th-ranked).

Last season UNC Greensboro ranked 75th in college basketball in assists, putting up 14.5 per game.

Last season the Spartans averaged 11.3 turnovers per game (122nd-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.7 turnovers per contest (119th-ranked).

Last year the Spartans drained 7.9 threes per game (112th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 35.4% (102nd-ranked) from downtown.

UNC Greensboro allowed 7.4 threes per game (204th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 31.9% (67th-ranked) from three-point land.

Of the shots taken by UNC Greensboro last year, 60.8% of them were two-pointers (68.9% of the team's made baskets) and 39.2% were from beyond the arc (31.1%).

