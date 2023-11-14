The Vanderbilt Commodores (1-1) face the UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on SEC Network+.

UNC Greensboro vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

UNC Greensboro Stats Insights

The Spartans shot at a 44.6% clip from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 43% shooting opponents of the Commodores averaged.

UNC Greensboro went 18-1 when it shot better than 43% from the field.

The Spartans were the 74th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Commodores finished 60th.

The Spartans put up an average of 72.1 points per game last year, just 0.6 more points than the 71.5 the Commodores gave up.

UNC Greensboro put together a 14-0 record last season in games it scored more than 71.5 points.

UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison

At home, UNC Greensboro averaged 76.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 70.5.

In 2022-23, the Spartans gave up 4.1 fewer points per game at home (61.9) than on the road (66).

At home, UNC Greensboro sunk 8.4 trifectas per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (7.9). UNC Greensboro's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.1%) than on the road (35.6%).

