How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores (1-1) face the UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on SEC Network+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
UNC Greensboro vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UNC Greensboro Stats Insights
- The Spartans shot at a 44.6% clip from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 43% shooting opponents of the Commodores averaged.
- UNC Greensboro went 18-1 when it shot better than 43% from the field.
- The Spartans were the 74th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Commodores finished 60th.
- The Spartans put up an average of 72.1 points per game last year, just 0.6 more points than the 71.5 the Commodores gave up.
- UNC Greensboro put together a 14-0 record last season in games it scored more than 71.5 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison
- At home, UNC Greensboro averaged 76.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 70.5.
- In 2022-23, the Spartans gave up 4.1 fewer points per game at home (61.9) than on the road (66).
- At home, UNC Greensboro sunk 8.4 trifectas per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (7.9). UNC Greensboro's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.1%) than on the road (35.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 94-78
|Greensboro Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/17/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/24/2023
|UMKC
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.