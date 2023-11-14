Tuesday's contest between the Charlotte 49ers (1-1) and UNC Asheville Bulldogs (1-1) going head to head at Dale F. Halton Arena has a projected final score of 69-48 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Charlotte, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on November 14.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Bulldogs secured a 53-38 win against Tennessee State.

UNC Asheville vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

UNC Asheville vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 69, UNC Asheville 48

UNC Asheville Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs had a -165 scoring differential last season, falling short by 5.3 points per game. They put up 57.4 points per game to rank 319th in college basketball and gave up 62.7 per contest to rank 129th in college basketball.

In Big South action, UNC Asheville averaged 0.7 fewer points (56.7) than overall (57.4) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs scored 4.3 more points per game at home (59.2) than on the road (54.9).

At home, UNC Asheville gave up 57.6 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than it allowed away (67.8).

