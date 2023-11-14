North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rockingham County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Rockingham County, North Carolina today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Rockingham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southern Alamance High School at Rockingham County High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Reidsville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Dalton McMichael High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Mayodan, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
