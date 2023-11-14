North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Randolph County, North Carolina. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Randolph County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Moore High School at Wheatmore High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Trinity, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Davidson High School at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Trinity, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Faith Christian School at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
River Mill Academy at Uwharrie Charter Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Asheboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chatham Central High School at Southwestern Randolph High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Asheboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
