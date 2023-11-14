Queens vs. High Point: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The Queens Royals (0-2) and the High Point Panthers (1-1) play at Curry Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.
Queens vs. High Point Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Curry Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Queens Betting Records & Stats
- Queens covered 14 times in 27 matchups with a spread last season.
- High Point (13-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.9% of the time, 3.8% less often than Queens (14-13-0) last season.
Queens vs. High Point Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Queens
|77.7
|152.3
|74.6
|151.8
|149.9
|High Point
|74.6
|152.3
|77.2
|151.8
|148
Additional Queens Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Royals recorded just 0.5 more points per game (77.7) than the Panthers gave up (77.2).
- When Queens scored more than 77.2 points last season, it went 6-6 against the spread and 12-5 overall.
Queens vs. High Point Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Queens
|14-13-0
|15-12-0
|High Point
|13-14-0
|16-11-0
Queens vs. High Point Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Queens
|High Point
|8-5
|Home Record
|10-5
|7-10
|Away Record
|2-11
|5-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|6-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-7-0
|86.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.9
|72.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.2
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-7-0
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-2-0
