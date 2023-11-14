Tuesday's contest between the High Point Panthers (1-1) and Queens Royals (0-2) matching up at Curry Arena has a projected final score of 93-86 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of High Point, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

The matchup has no line set.

Queens vs. High Point Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Curry Arena

Queens vs. High Point Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 93, Queens 86

Spread & Total Prediction for Queens vs. High Point

Computer Predicted Spread: High Point (-7.7)

High Point (-7.7) Computer Predicted Total: 178.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Queens Performance Insights

Queens was 41st in college basketball in points scored (77.7 per game) and 305th in points allowed (74.6) last year.

The Royals grabbed 34.8 rebounds per game and conceded 31.2 boards last season, ranking 35th and 182nd, respectively, in the country.

With 13.8 assists per game last year, Queens was 117th in college basketball.

Last year, the Royals were 25th-best in college basketball in 3-point makes (9.2 per game), and they ranked No. 138 in 3-point percentage (34.9%).

Giving up 7.7 3-pointers per game and conceding 34.6% from downtown last year, Queens was 240th and 242nd in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Last year, Queens took 55.8% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 44.2% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 65.3% of Queens' buckets were 2-pointers, and 34.7% were 3-pointers.

